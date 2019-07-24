In A Spine-Chilling Interview With Piers Morgan, A Psychopath Reveals Why He Killed His Little Sister

ADVERTISEMENT

A pane of toughened glass separates Paris Bennett from interviewer Piers Morgan in the interest of safety. Morgan has visited jail in order to confront Bennett about his terrible crime – the murder of his little sister. And as the killer locks eyes with the host, he calmly reveals why he turned on his four-year-old sibling.

If Bennett’s story was fiction, he would be the perfect movie villain. With an IQ of 141, he is considered a genius. However, given his psychopathic diagnosis, he should be considered an evil one at that. Especially when you take into account the heinous crime that he committed while still just a teen.

In 2007 Bennett was 13 years old. One night, his mother, Charity, left him in the care of a babysitter, alongside his sister, Ella. She was just four at the time. Of course, it’s not unusual for parents to leave their kids in a sitter’s capable hands when they’re at work. But as the mom-of-two headed out to her shift at a bar, little did she know what terror would unfold at her Abilene, Texas, home in her absence.

