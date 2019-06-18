One Year After A Spy Vanished While Inspecting A Soviet Boat, A Headless Body Was Found In The Sea

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s June 1957, and two fishermen are pulling in a strange catch from the waters of Chichester Harbor on England’s south coast. It’s the body of a diver, still clad in its suit, but without its hands or head. One year earlier, the famous frogman Buster Crabb had disappeared in the area while investigating a Soviet ship. Has the mystery of his fate finally been solved?

Born on January 28, 1909, in Streatham, London, Lionel Kenneth Phillip Crabb didn’t have a particularly auspicious start in life. In fact, his father Hugh was a traveling salesperson – and the family had little money to spare. So as a young man, Crabb helped to pay his way by working a number of different jobs.

According to Crabb’s cousin once removed, Hugh died during the First World War, leaving his son to be raised by a relative. Apparently, the boy went on to study at Brighton College in England – although no record of his attendance has ever been found. Eventually, however, he arrived at the HMS Conway, a naval training vessel that prepared men for a career at sea.

