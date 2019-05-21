8 Years After Timmothy Pitzen Vanished, A Stranger Appeared Claiming To Be The Missing Boy

ADVERTISEMENT

James Pitzen dropped his son Timmy off at school on the morning of May 11, 2011. But by the time he went to pick him up that afternoon, he was gone. Although few leads arose in the case, James held out hope. And then, eight years later, it seemed his wish to see his son again had come true. Someone stepped forward to say he was the missing boy.

A party in the early 2000s brought Pitzen together with his future wife Amy Fry. The couple hit it off right away and embarked on a long-distance relationship, but the going wasn’t easy. Fry struggled with depression stemming from her first divorce – she had three husbands prior to her relationship with Pitzen – and those sentiments came to a head in 2003.

In that year, Fry tried to commit suicide. She sat on the side of a cliff, swallowed pills and slipped into unconsciousness. Then, she fell from the ledge upon which she sat. Pitzen eventually received a call that his significant other had survived and that doctors were looking after her in an Iowa hospital.

