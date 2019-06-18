The Unsolved Mystery Of The British Aristocrat Who Murdered His Nanny And Vanished Into Thin Air

ADVERTISEMENT

From the outside, anyone could be forgiven for thinking that John Bingham, the Seventh Earl of Lucan, had it all. Indeed, he drove around in expensive cars, jetted out of town on private planes and gambled the nights away. But behind this façade, the father-of-three had a number of serious issues to contend with, from his anxiety-riddled wife to his dire financial situation.

And on a November night in 1974, the simmering tensions that lay beneath Lucan’s pretense of a happy life came to a bloody climax. The Lord emerged from the shadows of his ex-wife’s home having bludgeoned her new nanny to death. Thankfully, though, his wife managed to escape the attack with her life. But by the time the police arrived, her estranged husband had disappeared into the night.

Richard John Bingham came into the world in December 1934, the son of the Sixth Earl of Lucan, George Bingham. The young Lucan would inherit his father’s title one day, but first the London-based family would have to survive World War Two. As a result, he and his older sister Jane first went to Wales and then on to Canada the U.S. with their little sister Sally and brother Hugh.

