In 2016 The Voice’s Christina Grimmie Was Signing Autographs When A Fan In The Crowd Pulled A Gun

It’s June 2016 and rising star Christina Grimmie is holding a meet-and-greet session in Orlando, Florida. As she patiently poses for photographs with fans, however, someone with sinister intentions is lurking in the crowd. At first, she prepares to embrace Kevin Loibl – but then things take a terrifying turn.

Born on March 12, 1994, Grimmie was raised alongside older sibling Marcus, in the Philadelphia suburb of Marlton, New Jersey. And it wasn’t long before her childhood passion for music made an impression on those around her. Indeed, her vocal talents were first spotted by her dad at the tender age of six.

Within four years, Grimmie had already begun learning to play the piano. And as she grew older, she relished the opportunity to perform at venues around Marlton. Meanwhile, she was educated locally, eventually becoming a student at her hometown’s Cherokee High School – where she joined the choir, of course.

