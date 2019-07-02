30 Years After Rebecca Schaeffer’s Brutal Murder, Her Co-Star Pam Dawber Made A Candid Confession

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a knock on actor Rebecca Schaeffer’s door, the second one in a day. She opens it to see a familiar face but, this time, he’s angry. He pulls a gun from his waistband, points it at her and pulls the trigger. The shot fires into her chest, but its ripples will extend far beyond the Hollywood stoop where she is killed.

On November 6, 1967, Danna and Benson Schaeffer welcomed their first and only child, a girl they named Rebecca. They raised their daughter in Portland, Oregon, and did so in the Jewish faith. As such, by the time she reached high school, the youngster had her sights set on becoming a rabbi when she grew up.

But, after Schaeffer turned 15, it seemed she might have another career option – modeling. According to People magazine, so many people had complimented the teen’s beauty that she decided to give it a try. And talent scouts, such as Nannette Troutman, instantly felt drawn to her.

