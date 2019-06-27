Four Years After Three Women Disappeared, A Convicted Kidnapper Claimed He Knew What Had Happened

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s June 1992 in Greene County, Missouri, and Stacy McCall, Suzie Streeter and Sherrill Levitt have disappeared. But despite the efforts of the police and the FBI, no trace of the three women can be found. Four years later, a convicted criminal claims to know the truth – but will the mystery of the Springfield Three ever be solved?

Born on March 9, 1973, Suzanne “Suzie” Streeter was the only daughter of Levitt and her then-husband, Brentt Streeter. However, their family – which also included a son, Bartt – was troubled, and the couple separated when Suzie was just a newborn. Taking on the role of stay-at-home mom, Levitt initially settled with her children in an apartment in Seattle, Washington.

There, Levitt carried out odd jobs around the apartment complex in return for free rent. And for the next six months, she remained at home caring for her two young children. However, she eventually decided to relocate thousands of miles across the country, arriving in the city of Springfield, Missouri, in 1980.

