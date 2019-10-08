For the first 15 years of his life, Ben Shenton was part of a cult known as The Family. But despite its seemingly innocuous name, the group is said to have carried out some wicked practices on its members. And now, after finally escaping the sinister community, Shenton has bravely spoken out about the horror that he claims to have endured at its hands.
After Escaping Australia’s Most Depraved Cult, A Survivor Opened Up About His Horrific Experiences
If you met Shenton now, it would be hard to believe that he was once part of one of Australia’s most insidious cults. The 45-year-old leads a seemingly normal existence, after all. For one thing, he’s a practicing Christian, and he has a reliable job, too. Plus, Shenton shares his life with his wife of 26 years and their two children. And while that doesn’t sound like too much to ask for, things could have turned out very differently for him.