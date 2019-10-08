After Escaping Australia’s Most Depraved Cult, A Survivor Opened Up About His Horrific Experiences

If you met Shenton now, it would be hard to believe that he was once part of one of Australia’s most insidious cults. The 45-year-old leads a seemingly normal existence, after all. For one thing, he’s a practicing Christian, and he has a reliable job, too. Plus, Shenton shares his life with his wife of 26 years and their two children. And while that doesn’t sound like too much to ask for, things could have turned out very differently for him.