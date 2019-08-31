It’s November 19, 1978, in a remote part of the South American nation of Guyana, and troops entering the settlement of Jonestown are greeted by a haunting scene. Bodies are everywhere – men, women, children – in the high hundreds. What was once a “religious” encampment has evidently been visited by horror, and even its founder, Jim Jones, lies lifeless.
A Survivor Of The Infamous Jonestown Massacre Has Revealed Details Of Her Terrible Ordeal
It would not be long before the story of the Jonestown massacre became known. A reporter at the site who had escaped from a shooting earlier on the day of the 18th swiftly gave the full details to the San Francisco Examiner, and soon the shocking news was shared with the world.