A Survivor Of The Infamous Jonestown Massacre Has Revealed Details Of Her Terrible Ordeal

David Rule
By David Rule
August 31, 2019

It’s November 19, 1978, in a remote part of the South American nation of Guyana, and troops entering the settlement of Jonestown are greeted by a haunting scene. Bodies are everywhere – men, women, children – in the high hundreds. What was once a “religious” encampment has evidently been visited by horror, and even its founder, Jim Jones, lies lifeless.

It would not be long before the story of the Jonestown massacre became known. A reporter at the site who had escaped from a shooting earlier on the day of the 18th swiftly gave the full details to the San Francisco Examiner, and soon the shocking news was shared with the world.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT