Imagine for a moment that you went into a coma and woke up 40 years in the future. There would be certain things you’d expect to find upon waking – jetpacks, flying cars, commercial space travel, a cure for cancer, perhaps even instant noodles which don’t taste like feet. What you probably wouldn’t consider is how culture might have advanced. Things that are totally unacceptable now, for example, may well be so commonplace in the future as to become utterly mundane. And for people of a certain generation, it’s actually kind of like that now. Because when you’re right in the middle of it, it can be easy to forget how far society has progressed, and how many taboos have been shattered. But measure these current trends against the state of play 40 years ago, and it becomes obvious just how much the world has changed in a few decades.

20. Dropping the f-bomb

Swearing in general is far more socially acceptable now than it was 40 years ago. But in particular, swearing among women was virtually unheard of in the ’70s. Now, however, women are not only swearing as much as men, but some stats suggest that they might actually be swearing more. In particular, one British study conducted in 2016 revealed that female f-bombs in Britain have increased 500 percent in the past 20 years or so.

19. Get an inking

If you saw someone 40 years ago who was inked, or had a nose ring, you pretty much instantly had an idea of their background. Take a walk down the street now, however, and you’ll see people of all walks of life with elaborate piercings, visible tattoos, or both. In fact, estimates across the pond suggest that one fifth of the British population is tattooed. And if you look at 16-44 year olds alone, that statistic rises to nearly a third.

