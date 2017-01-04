ADVERTISEMENT

America may be bold, beautiful and brave, but not all of its traditions make much sense in the 21st century. From Black Friday to super-size food portions, the following 20 American traditions are so archaic, unhelpful or downright strange that we think they should probably be relegated to history forever.

20. United States customary units

There are just three countries in the world which have yet to adopt the metric system, and along with Myanmar and Liberia, the U.S. is one of them. In fact, United States customary units, as they are known, are derived from English units – the archaic system of measurements used by the British Empire before U.S. independence. So why the U.S. has clung to this symbol of colonialism is a mystery.

19. Black Friday

Few American traditions are as unseemly as the post-Thanksgiving retail bonanza of Black Friday. Indeed, in recent years, a feverish mania for cut-price goods has resulted in shootings, stabbings, fist fights and deadly crushes. In fact, according to blackfridaydeathcount.com, Black Friday has been responsible for no less than ten fatalities and 105 injuries in the U.S. since 2006.

