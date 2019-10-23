This Tribe Spend Most Of Their Lives In The Water, And Their Bodies Have Adapted In A Bizarre Way

While you might not have heard of them, the mysterious Bajau Laut tribe have hit the headlines recently. These people from Southeast Asia live a truly fascinating lifestyle, devoting around 60 percent of each day to life under the waves.As a result, their bodies have changed dramatically over the years, with scientists recently uncovering an incredible genetic adaptation.
Sometimes referred to as “sea nomads,” the Bajau live in several different areas around Asia, such as the Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia. In terms of numbers, it’s believed that the tribe is comprised of over one million people. And as their nickname suggests, they are often found out on the water.