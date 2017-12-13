Thirteen-year-old Archie Wood, his dad and granddad were all out for a walk on the beach at Bexhill-on-Sea, a pleasant resort town on the south coast of England, overlooking the English Channel. Archie had his new metal detector with him. What he found that day wasn’t metallic, however – but it was astonishing.
Archie had spotted a peculiar shape protruding from the beach. His granddad, Neil Wood, subsequently told the Bexhill-on-Sea Observer, “He was so excited, he couldn’t believe what he was digging up. He saw it sticking out the sand, he pulled out this enormous tusk.”
But Archie’s dad, who was doing a bit of fishing from the beach at Bexhill, wasn’t so sure that this find was anything special. In fact, he thought that it was just an old bit of rotting wood and advised his son to chuck it back in the sea.
-
A Man Broke His Leg Hanging Christmas Lights. Then His Wife Saw How Firefighters Had Left Their Home
-
When Journalists Infiltrated This Facility, They Found Macaques Being Bred For A Harrowing Purpose
-
This Island In The Bahamas Could Be Yours For $39M – If You Don't Mind The Abandoned "Nazi" Castle
-
This Dad Thought They'd Found A Lump Of Wood In The Sand – But His Son Soon Guessed Its True Value
-
Scientists Diving In The Black Sea Discovered 60 Incredibly Preserved Ships Dating Back 2,500 Years
-
America Was Rocked By A Hurricane So Powerful That It Even Registered On Earthquake Devices