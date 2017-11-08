20 Stupidly Dangerous Things That Used To Be Considered Normal

ADVERTISEMENT

We now live in an age where health and safety laws are often seen as having become so all-pervading that they are totally oppressive. But wind back the years and you will soon find out what life was like when nobody gave two hoots for such niceties as product safety and non-toxic ingredients. Take a trip down memory lane and see some of the ludicrously dangerous things our close ancestors considered perfectly okay.

1. Pop your progeny in the post

A long journey with small offspring can try the patience of the most tolerant parent. And sitting in one spot for hours can turn the most angelic child into a pint-sized demon. But there was once a solution – stick your kid in the mail! And it really did happen in the early days of the U.S. Postal Service’s Parcel Post at the beginning of the 20th century. The practice was encouraged by the fact that postal rates were less expensive than train tickets.

2. Put your baby behind bars

Ingenious but insouciant parents who lacked yard space offered another example of questionable childcare practices from the past. If you lived in an apartment with no way for your kid to out into the fresh air, then why not suspend them in a cage hanging out of the window? This bewildered looking infant is hanging off the side of a building in the East End of London in 1934.

