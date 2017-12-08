8 Days After This Argentine Submarine Disappeared, The Crew’s Families Received Some Agonizing News

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside Argentina’s Mar del Plata naval base in November 2017, an angry crowd was amassing. Their loved ones had been lost at sea for eight days, and the anxious friends and relatives of the submariners wanted answers. How could a modern submarine, with sophisticated hi-tech support, simply vanish with all 44 hands on board? Then Argentine Navy officials stepped forward to deliver some heartbreaking news.

The TR-1700-class submarine ARA San Juan started life in a shipyard in the then West Germany, where it was completed in June 1983. The vessel was launched in 1985. A few years later, the diesel-electric sub was enlisted in war games by the U.S. Navy. The San Juan took part in a number of exercises before being refitted by Argentina in 2008.

The refurbishment of the San Juan took longer than expected, due to budgetary constraints, but it was successfully relaunched in 2013. As part of the Argentine Submarine Force, the San Juan was one of three vessels based at a naval base close to the city of Mar del Plata. Translated as Sea of the Silver Region, the city lies some 260 miles south of Argentinian capital Buenos Aires on the country’s Atlantic coast. From its easterly base, the San Juan took part in surveillance maneuvers, largely gathering intelligence to combat illicit fishing.

