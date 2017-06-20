A Death Row Inmate Pleaded For Police To Analyze Untested Fingerprints. Now He’s Got The Results

By Suzi Marsh
June 20, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Dan Henry/Times Free Press

After more than 15 years behind bars and multiple unsuccessful appeals, Marlon Kiser is beginning to lose hope. Finally, he convinces a judge to re-examine a vital piece of evidence, which he believes will exonerate him once and for all. So, will Kiser manage to prove his innocence and walk free after all these years?

Image: Imilious

On September 6, 2001, Deputy Donald Bond was on patrol in Chattanooga, Tennessee. At 35 years of age, he was a good cop, with the honor of performing the most DUI arrests in all of Hamilton County during 2000. Sadly, that fateful night would prove to be his last.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: raymondclarkeimages

In the early hours of the morning, Bond stopped his patrol car at a produce stand. He had seen a suspicious vehicle in the area and consequently wanted to take a closer look. However, once he pulled over, he was subjected to a lethal hail of bullets.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT