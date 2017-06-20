A Death Row Inmate Pleaded For Police To Analyze Untested Fingerprints. Now He’s Got The Results

ADVERTISEMENT

After more than 15 years behind bars and multiple unsuccessful appeals, Marlon Kiser is beginning to lose hope. Finally, he convinces a judge to re-examine a vital piece of evidence, which he believes will exonerate him once and for all. So, will Kiser manage to prove his innocence and walk free after all these years?

On September 6, 2001, Deputy Donald Bond was on patrol in Chattanooga, Tennessee. At 35 years of age, he was a good cop, with the honor of performing the most DUI arrests in all of Hamilton County during 2000. Sadly, that fateful night would prove to be his last.

In the early hours of the morning, Bond stopped his patrol car at a produce stand. He had seen a suspicious vehicle in the area and consequently wanted to take a closer look. However, once he pulled over, he was subjected to a lethal hail of bullets.

