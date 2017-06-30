Deep In The Woods These Guys Discovered A Hidden Entrance To A Mysterious Cave

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawn by their sense of morbid curiosity, the opening seemed to beckon the intrepid party into its inky darkness. Somewhere deep in the woods at a mystery location in the United States, a daring group of explorers slipped one by one into a cramped subterranean tunnel. And within the menacing shadows, enclosed by cold stone, the very walls appeared to move…

The year of their dark adventure was 2013, but unfortunately next to nothing is known about the group — where they came from, who they were, or even what they thought they were doing. What little can be verified is thanks to the internet. One brave survivor — known only as “thaturksme” — has posted images of their ill-fated expedition on the image-sharing website Imgur. And they document a truly nightmarish encounter.

To some extent, the group appeared to be victims of their own inexperience. For one thing, the fool-hardy party set out without hardly any essential equipment. Helmets, knee pads, batteries, food, water, ropes, pocket knives and — most essential of all — a first-aid kit were all lacking. In hindsight, how could it have possibly have gone right?

