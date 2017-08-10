Experts Say There Are Dimes Out There Each Worth $1.9 Million, And This Is How You Can Spot Them

ADVERTISEMENT

You never know when you might discover a fortune, right there in your pocket. In among your loose change there could be one coin worth enough money to set you up for life, and you’d never guess which coin it was. An auction house in Tampa, Florida, just sold one old dime for almost $2 million.

However, not all old coins are created equal. Unfortunately, that quarter you’ve got from 2001 isn’t worth any more than it says on the face. Valuable coins are usually so thanks to a peculiarity, something unusual from history that makes them important.

Coin collecting aficionados are called “numismatists.” Essentially, they hunt down coins worth collecting, for a variety of different reasons. Additionally, over time different coins will go up in value and some will become worth less, just like other tradable commodities.

