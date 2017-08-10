You never know when you might discover a fortune, right there in your pocket. In among your loose change there could be one coin worth enough money to set you up for life, and you’d never guess which coin it was. An auction house in Tampa, Florida, just sold one old dime for almost $2 million.
However, not all old coins are created equal. Unfortunately, that quarter you’ve got from 2001 isn’t worth any more than it says on the face. Valuable coins are usually so thanks to a peculiarity, something unusual from history that makes them important.
Coin collecting aficionados are called “numismatists.” Essentially, they hunt down coins worth collecting, for a variety of different reasons. Additionally, over time different coins will go up in value and some will become worth less, just like other tradable commodities.
-
Experts Say There Are Dimes Out There Each Worth $1.9 Million, And This Is How You Can Spot Them
-
His Wife Passed Away Hours After Having Their Baby. Then Instinct Told Him To Log Into His Blog
-
He Thought His Wife Would Never Speak. Then She Said, “Don’t Ever Let Them Do That To Me Again”
-
Just Hours After Her Husband Died From ALS, This Woman Got A Call That Left Her Trembling In Shock
-
Two Decades After Diana’s Death, A Recording Has Emerged Of Her Saying Four Disturbing Words
-
These 84-Year-Old Twins Were Kicked Out Of Their Home. Then Their Neighbors Found Out Who They Are
-
When A Shed Collapsed On This Father’s Head, His Kids Reacted In The Most Incredible Way
-
Some Journalists Were Looking On Facebook When They Found This Woman’s Horrific Request
-
The Suspect’s Mom Laughed As She Was Sentenced For A Deadly DUI – So The Judge Took Immediate Action
-
Two Years After This Dog Ran Away, He Heard His Master’s Voice, And His Reaction Stunned Everyone
-
He Went For A Final Surf After Proposing. Then Rescuers Pulled His Lifeless Body From The Waves.
-
If One Of These Repulsive Things Bursts Out Of Its Egg Sac In Your Garden, The Key Is Not To Panic