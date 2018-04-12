A Florida Diver Was Searching For Shark Teeth When He Made An Astonishing 7,000-Year-Old Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

A favorite pastime for recreational divers off the Florida coast is hunting for the teeth of the monstrous megalodon, a huge shark species that’s been extinct for some 2.6 million years. In 2016 one particular diver was hunting for those elusive teeth but what he found was something much rarer.

These megalodon teeth that so many divers go after are pretty awesome. You can get an idea of just how awesome from this photo that shows two great white shark teeth next to a single megalodon one. So it’s easy to see why divers might get excited about finding a tooth from this beast, which could attain lengths of almost 60 feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our diver was exploring the waters just off Manasota Key, some 15 miles south of Venice, Florida, in the summer of 2016. And what he stumbled across was a piece of bone covered in barnacles, around 20 feet underwater and 300 yards off the coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT