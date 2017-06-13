These Dudes Broke Into An Abandoned Funeral Home And Made A Blood-Curdling Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep beneath a mound in Bessemer, Alabama, an explorer shines his torch around a hidden room. Rot and decay are everywhere, the floor littered with dirt and debris. But as he takes a closer look, he realizes that this funeral home is not quite abandoned – and he makes a find that will send shivers down your spine.

In December 2014, a blogger known as Naaman Fletcher made a post on his site, What’s Left of Birmingham. Active since 2009, Fletcher is an urban explorer whose photolog focuses on ruin and decay in and around Birmingham, AL. This post, however, contained something truly shocking. Its story soon spread.

The spot that Fletcher had chosen to explore was Memorial Mound, an abandoned burial site in Bessemer, a city just 18 miles from Birmingham. Today, it is a bizarre building, a forgotten relic sited between two housing projects in the rougher part of town. However, its builder had conceived it as a new approach to burying our dead.

