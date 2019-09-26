The area of Bouldnor Cliff lies just offshore from the Isle of Wight in the English Channel. Now it has immense archaeological interest, given the amount of Stone Age artifacts found submerged in the seabed over the years. However, in 2019 researchers made one of their most exciting discoveries to date.
Experts Discovered An Amazing Stone Age Shipyard, And Now They’re Unraveling Its Sunken Secrets
So the stretch around Bouldnor Cliff was in fact once dry land. However, as sea levels rose in the wake of the Ice Age, the site was submerged underwater. And luckily, the mud and silt that came with the rising tide served to preserve much of the Stone Age settlement.