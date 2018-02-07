Experts In Siberia Unearthed A 1,000-Year-Old Skull Of A Boy From A Mysterious Arctic Civilization

ADVERTISEMENT

The arctic wind blows fierce and cold on the isolated Gydan Peninsula. On one particular occasion it blew hard enough to uncover a treasure hidden beneath the melting permafrost. At first, just a bronze fragment appeared, but it was enough to have archaeologists digging enthusiastically. What they unearthed there was both thrilling and surprising.

The Gydan Peninsula lies along the coast of the Kara Sea in what is known as the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region of Siberia. It is a remote area, so remote that part of its name, “Yamal,” literally means “the edge of the Earth” in the local Nenets language. The Yamalo-Nenets region covers 297,009 square miles. As of two years ago, it had a population of just 536,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siberia is known for its cold climate. In the Yamalo-Nenets region, the winters can stretch for eight months of the year. During this time, temperatures can get down to -67 °F, although there is not too much snow. Perhaps surprisingly for such a harsh environment, Siberia has a long and rich history of human habitation. The first Siberians date back to 45,000 B.C.E.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT