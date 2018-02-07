Experts In Siberia Unearthed A 1,000-Year-Old Skull Of A Boy From A Mysterious Arctic Civilization

By Yohani Kamarudin
February 7, 2018
Image: Vesti Yamal via The Siberian Times
The arctic wind blows fierce and cold on the isolated Gydan Peninsula. On one particular occasion it blew hard enough to uncover a treasure hidden beneath the melting permafrost. At first, just a bronze fragment appeared, but it was enough to have archaeologists digging enthusiastically. What they unearthed there was both thrilling and surprising.

Image: via Memrise
The Gydan Peninsula lies along the coast of the Kara Sea in what is known as the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region of Siberia. It is a remote area, so remote that part of its name, “Yamal,” literally means “the edge of the Earth” in the local Nenets language. The Yamalo-Nenets region covers 297,009 square miles. As of two years ago, it had a population of just 536,000.

Image: Nikolay Alexandrov via RussiaTrek.org
Siberia is known for its cold climate. In the Yamalo-Nenets region, the winters can stretch for eight months of the year. During this time, temperatures can get down to -67 °F, although there is not too much snow. Perhaps surprisingly for such a harsh environment, Siberia has a long and rich history of human habitation. The first Siberians date back to 45,000 B.C.E.

