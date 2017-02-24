In 1920 An Explosion Tore Through Wall Street In What Was The Deadliest Act Of Terror On U.S. Soil

One moment, the New York street is filled with people. Messengers and clerks bustle by, on their way to oil the cogs of the city’s famous financial district. The next moment, an explosion rips through the air. When the dust clears, 30 bodies lie in the street. It’s the deadliest terror attack to have ever sent shockwaves through America. But who is responsible for such horror?
At the turn of the 20th century, the United States was booming. But while immigrants from all over the world flocked to its shores, drawn by the promise of a new life, not everyone felt so positive about the new developments in the U.S. economy. In fact, from the 1890s onwards, several anti-capitalist terror attacks ripped across the American homeland.
Frustrated by the accumulation of capital in cities like New York, several people made violent attempts to topple the status quo. In 1892, for example, a Lithuanian anarchist tried to murder tycoon Henry Frick in retaliation for his heavy-handed treatment of his steel workers. Frick survived, however, despite having suffered three bullet wounds. One year later, Eric Muenter detonated a bomb inside the Senate to protest against corporations’ exploitation of wartime conditions.
