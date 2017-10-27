20 Eye-Opening Historical Photographs You’ve Probably Never Seen Before

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us are familiar with the most famous elements of history, no matter what specifics we were taught in school. But it does not always occur to us that there may be photographic evidence of some of history’s most eye-opening events and situations. Particularly as we tend to associate great, on-the-spot photography with the modern era of instant cameras and smartphones. Here are some remarkable pictures of historical scenes, frozen in time and captured forever.

20. The S.S. Normandie keels over

On February 9, 1942, the S.S. Normandie caught fire and then capsized at Pier 88 in New York. Originally constructed in France, the ocean liner was one of the most powerful and largest ever built. But after being seized by the U.S. during World War II, her eventual fate was less than glamorous. Indeed, the Normandie was salvaged but then it was thought that restoring her would be too expensive. She was scrapped in 1946.

19. Fishermen blow their own belugas

You will notice from this eye-opening photo that it is no normal catch in which these Russian fishermen are taking an immense pride. No, these whoppers are belugas, the biggest freshwater fish in the world, famed for being a prime source of caviar. This particular haul was brought ashore and photographed for posterity – less any other angler disbelieved the catch – on the Volga River in 1924.

