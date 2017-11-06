A Family Welcomed A Homeless Man Into Their Lives. But He Repaid Their Kindness With A Horrific Act

In March 2016, Aaron Barley was huddled inside a cardboard box outside a supermarket in the town of Stourbridge in the United Kingdom. Barley was in his early twenties and he had been drifting for years. He was cold, hungry and alone. But then a passing stranger took pity on him…
Tracey Wilkinson was a 50-year-old full-time mother and a champion ballroom dancer. She was a chatty, kind-hearted woman who did voluntary work to help the elderly. Her husband, Peter, 47, was a prosperous businessman who owned a firm called Asset International. They had two children: 13-year-old Pierce and 18-year-old Lydia. And they lived in a comfortable detached house in the suburb of Norton.
By contrast, Barley had never known a stable family life. Orphaned at the age of six, he grew up in care homes and foster families. Born to an uncle and niece, he was a child of incest. Barley was troubled and violent. And after leaving school, he ended up on the streets. By the time Tracy found him down-and-out in Stourbridge, he had 21 criminal convictions and was addicted to cocaine.
