5 Years After His Wedding This Man Awoke In Hospital With A Terrible Conviction About His Wife

It’s a scorching day in South Australia, and Wayne Meyers has passed out on the side of the road. Whisked to hospital, he wakes up in an unfamiliar room. Moreover, when his wife arrives to comfort him, the whole family is in for a terrible shock.

Before the accident, Meyers had lived a normal life. He grew up in Lewiston, a rural area of South Australia, around 30 miles north of the city of Adelaide. In 1994 he met the love of his life, Sharleen, and the pair went on to have a son together the following year.

Soon, three more children – two sons and a daughter – followed. Then, in 2004 Wayne and Sharleen decided to take the next step in their relationship. With their family around them, the couple tied the knot. Moreover, for the next five years they enjoyed a happy marriage.

