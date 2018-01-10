When This Geisha’s Lover Went Back To His Wife, The Scorned Woman Reaped Her Horrific Revenge

By Suzi Marsh
January 10, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: via Wikimedia Commons

Somewhere in the underbelly of Tokyo, Japan, a failed geisha indulges in trysts with a married man. But when the man refuses to leave his wife, their romance takes a dark turn. Unable to take the pain of rejection, Sada Abe resorts to extreme measures – and becomes a literary legend along the way.

Image: via Tokyo From The Inside

Sada was born on May 28, 1905, in Kanda, a neighborhood of Tokyo. Her father, Shigeyoshi, had inherited a business making traditional flooring mats, and the family enjoyed a relatively privileged lifestyle. However, infant mortality was still high, and only four of the Abes’ eight children survived to become adults.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via Wikimedia Commons

When she was young, Sada’s siblings often caused trouble for the family. Shintaro, her brother, was known for his womanizing ways, and her sister Teruko was sexually promiscuous. But while her parents were busy trying to control their unruly children, Sada was becoming an independent young woman.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT