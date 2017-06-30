4 Days After This Girl Vanished In Gator-Infested Swampland, A Searcher Heard A Weak Little Voice

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a spring day in Florida, and 11-year-old local girl Nadia Bloom is all set for a big adventure. Wearing her trusty backpack “for her treasures,” she mounts her bike and sets off to explore the local woods. But when she doesn’t return that evening, her parents raise the alarm. For four agonizingly long days, the Blooms, emergency services and volunteers anxiously sweep the nearby dangerous swamps, terrified to think of the little girl alone in the wild. Then one searcher hears a faint sound.

Nadia lived with her parents, Jeff and Tanya, and two sisters, seven-year-old Sophia and Victoria, in Winter Springs, a city some 15 miles north of Orlando, FL. At just a little more than one week old, Victoria was the newest addition to this happy family unit.

On April 9, 2010, young Nadia decided that she wanted to go for a ride on her bike. As a keen lover of the great outdoors, she hoped that it would be an opportunity to get closer to nature. So, after getting permission from her parents, she grabbed her helmet and backpack and headed out the door.

