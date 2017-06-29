Their Great-Grandparents’ Store Lay Abandoned For 40 Years, But Now They’ve Unlocked The Secrets Inside

The musty old store had been closed and abandoned for more than a generation. In 2013, however, the great-grandchildren of its owners rolled back the shutters, held their breath and stepped inside. Hidden in the shadows, dusty and forgotten, lay an Aladdin’s Cave of vintage delights…
“The store was open from the 40s through the 60s from what I recall,” wrote Reddit user Oktober75, posting photos of the discovery on the image-sharing website Imgur. “The store closed up when my great grandmother fell ill. She ran the store as long as she could until she passed away. They closed shop and it remained this way for over 40 years, mostly untouched.”
Moreover, it seems that Oktober75’s forebears were big hoarders. “My guess is they went with the mentality ‘it will be worth something some day,’” he wrote on Reddit. And indeed, the trove of retro treasure secreted away in the old store may now be worth a fortune to collectors…
