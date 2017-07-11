When This Guy Bought An Old Dresser For $100, What He Found Inside It Made His Jaw Hit The Floor

ADVERTISEMENT

As Emil Knodell was loading his newly purchased dresser onto his truck, it began clinking and clattering like a slot machine. “It sounded like a metallic waterfall,” he told NBC News in May 2015. “It was like the Hardy Boys. Jackpot!” Indeed, he had bought the antique for less than $100, but he was about to discover that its contents were absolutely staggering.

Emil Knodell, 67, a retired marketing director from Bellville, Texas bought the dresser at a Premier Estate Sales Network event in Missouri City. “I always come to a sale with an open mind because you never know,” Knodell told Click 2 Houston. “It’s always good to come at the half-price time because then the big fun starts.”

Indeed, the purpose of an estate sale is to rapidly liquidate a household’s assets and materials, usually after a death. And since the emphasis is on speed and efficiency, items are sometimes overlooked or significantly undervalued. Because of this, bargains are not uncommon at such sales – but phenomenal finds are rare.

