The doctrine of “mutually assured destruction” (MAD) holds that a full-scale nuclear war between two superpowers can never happen because it would result in the total annihilation of both sides. In game theory, this represents a so-called “Nash equilibrium” – a stand-off where no player can gain an advantage by unilaterally changing strategy.
MAD, in fact, was responsible for the world’s most dangerous arms race. For almost 50 years during the Cold War, the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. competed to research, develop and manufacture increasingly sophisticated missiles and warheads. As a result, both powers ultimately acquired massive stockpiles of nuclear weapons.
In theory, however, they could never be used. Well, at least that’s what the world told itself every time political tensions escalated into a crisis. However, the chilling experience of one videographer who explored a former nuclear bunker in Ukraine suggests that MAD is not as foolproof as one might hope.
-
This Mom Boiled Toilet Paper To Help Her In Tough Times. And The Results Left The Internet Stunned
-
After This Officer Defied Orders To Kill A Pair Of Baby Animals, He Ended Up Paying A Heavy Price
-
After Workers Saw Someone Abandon This Crate, They Spotted A Tiny Head Moving Inside
-
Here’s Exactly Why Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets Has Bombed At The Box Office
-
This Guy Explored A Former Nuclear Bunker And Made A Discovery That Chilled Him To The Bone
-
After Her Husband Unexpectedly Died, This Widow Went To His Restaurant And Got A Massive Surprise
-
These Insane Facts About Life In Early 1900s America Will Make You Thankful You’re Alive Today
-
This Black Ops Aircraft Was Flying Over North Korea When Suddenly It Came Under Fire
-
This Woman Saw An Otter Holding Up A Sign And Was Dumbstruck By What It Told Her To Do
-
70 Years After This Pilot Went Missing, Investigators Found Bones Embedded In A Tree
-
When A Bride Couldn’t Find Her Groom For The First Dance, She Entered The Room And Her Jaw Dropped
-
This Brilliant Theory About Jorah From Game Of Thrones Could Shake Westeros To Its Very Core