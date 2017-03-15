After A Guy Studied Soldiers’ Journals, He Discovered This Secret Underground WWI Complex

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaves crunch beneath Marc Askat’s feet as he scours the French countryside for its hidden secrets. He’s searching for something, concealed in the ground beneath the sprawling vegetation. He spots a small white cross, could this be what he’s been looking for?

Askat didn’t unearth his find by chance. An urban explorer with a passion for military history, he regularly studied journals of fallen soldiers and researched into the local area. And after months of looking, he discovered that there was something remarkable hidden deep within the rural north of France.

Askat is also a keen photographer. So, he picked up his camera along with the journals and headed out into the countryside. He knew roughly where he was going and what he was looking for. But would he be able to locate the site?

