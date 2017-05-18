A Guy Was Remodeling His 1908 House When He Found A Secret Stash Hidden Beneath The Floorboards

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes life makes us a little gift, and by surprise, hands us something we weren’t expecting. Builders were working in the house of a Seattle doctor in September 2016 when they stumbled upon a stash of hidden treasure. Apparently, it had been left by the bachelor who had lived there before.

The doctor in question goes by the online name of drsammy and describes himself as a “father, husband, pediatric oncologist, cancer drug developer, eyeglasses aficionado, and lover of Scottish mystery novels.” He posted photos of his lucky find on the image-sharing website Imgur announcing, “Found something wild buried in the floorboards.”

“We are in the process of doing a major kitchen remodel of our Seattle house,” he went on to explain. “It was built in 1908 and had a really tiny kitchen. The previous owner was a single man in his late 60s who had owned the place for 30 years. After 4 years of living here we saved up enough to completely gut the kitchen and build it out to our liking.”

