A Guy Was Remodeling His 1908 House When He Found A Secret Stash Hidden Beneath The Floorboards

By Richard Arghiris
May 18, 2017
Image: Imgur/drsammy
Sometimes life makes us a little gift, and by surprise, hands us something we weren’t expecting. Builders were working in the house of a Seattle doctor in September 2016 when they stumbled upon a stash of hidden treasure. Apparently, it had been left by the bachelor who had lived there before.

Image: Imgur
The doctor in question goes by the online name of drsammy and describes himself as a “father, husband, pediatric oncologist, cancer drug developer, eyeglasses aficionado, and lover of Scottish mystery novels.” He posted photos of his lucky find on the image-sharing website Imgur announcing, “Found something wild buried in the floorboards.”

Image: Imgur/drsammy
“We are in the process of doing a major kitchen remodel of our Seattle house,” he went on to explain. “It was built in 1908 and had a really tiny kitchen. The previous owner was a single man in his late 60s who had owned the place for 30 years. After 4 years of living here we saved up enough to completely gut the kitchen and build it out to our liking.”

