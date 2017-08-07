These Guys Snuck Into A Soviet-Era Spaceport – And Were Stunned By What They Discovered Inside

In May 2017 a team of intrepid explorers traveled to a remote Cold War spaceport where they made an exhilarating discovery: a decaying icon of space-age technology, apparently abandoned in a vast and dilapidated hangar. And, thanks to their nifty drone, they were able to capture incredible footage of it before the authorities could discover them.
The team included several urban explorers from Europe – Bob, Frederik, Jan and Morten. With a decade of experience inspecting abandoned buildings around the world, the team publish videos of their adventures on a YouTube channel called “Exploring the Unbeaten Path”. An apt name, as few places are as off the beaten track as rural Kazakhstan, where the spaceport was located.
Moreover, the spaceport was not entirely abandoned, meaning that security personnel could apprehend them at any moment. Undeterred by the possibility of spending time in a Kazakh jail, the team went ahead with their mission. And the footage they obtained proves the old maxim that high risk brings high rewards.
