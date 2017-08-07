These Guys Snuck Into A Soviet-Era Spaceport – And Were Stunned By What They Discovered Inside

By Richard Arghiris
August 7, 2017
Image: Exploring the Unbeaten Path/YouTube via IFLScience / imgur/lexells

In May 2017 a team of intrepid explorers traveled to a remote Cold War spaceport where they made an exhilarating discovery: a decaying icon of space-age technology, apparently abandoned in a vast and dilapidated hangar. And, thanks to their nifty drone, they were able to capture incredible footage of it before the authorities could discover them.

Image: Hux

The team included several urban explorers from Europe – Bob, Frederik, Jan and Morten. With a decade of experience inspecting abandoned buildings around the world, the team publish videos of their adventures on a YouTube channel called “Exploring the Unbeaten Path”. An apt name, as few places are as off the beaten track as rural Kazakhstan, where the spaceport was located.

Image: YouTube/Exploring the Unbeaten Path

Moreover, the spaceport was not entirely abandoned, meaning that security personnel could apprehend them at any moment. Undeterred by the possibility of spending time in a Kazakh jail, the team went ahead with their mission. And the footage they obtained proves the old maxim that high risk brings high rewards.

