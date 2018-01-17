This Is The Harrowing Story Of The Only Three Men Ever To Have Died In Outer Space

ADVERTISEMENT

The three cosmonauts sat in the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz 11 on Sunday, June 6, 1971, awaiting lift-off from their Tyuratam base in Kazakhstan. The mission was to send the trio into orbit to meet up with and man the first-ever space station. However, the men on board Soyuz 11 – 43-year-old commander Georgi Dobrovolsky, Vladislav Volkov, 35, and Viktor Patsayev, 37 – were actually a back-up crew. The original team had been grounded for medical reasons. Looking back, they could consider themselves to have had a lucky escape. For little did the three about to be blasted into space know that they would enter the history books for both triumphant and tragic reasons.

For the Soviet Union in the early 1970s, the Soyuz 11 mission was of the highest propagandic importance. The communist state had recently achieved a first in its intense space race with the U.S. The Soviets had successfully launched the first ever space station – Salyut 1 – into orbit around the Earth in mid April 1971. But Soyuz 10, launched just days later with three cosmonauts on board, had failed in its objective to dock with Salyut 1.

This made the Soyuz 11 project all the more significant as the Soviets were eager to show the world that its space program was still on track. The intense rivalry known as the space race had started off with a win for the Soviet Union in October 1957, when it successfully fired Sputnik 1 – the first satellite – into Earth orbit. This was followed by further Sputnik missions – including Sputnik 2 in November 1957, which carried Laika the dog, making her the first living creature to orbit the planet. In April 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space.

