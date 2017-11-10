He Was America’s Most Elusive Fugitive For 40 Years. Then Police Found His Prints On An ID Card

By Suzi Marsh
November 10, 2017
Image: Pedro Pina/AFP/Getty Images

In a quaint Portuguese village by the sea, an elderly man is living out his twilight years. Then, one September morning, he walks from a café straight into the arms of the waiting police. His time on the run has finally come to an end, it seems – even though it has taken law enforcement more than 40 years to find him.

Image: Google Maps

That man was George Wright, and prior to his capture he had led quite the eventful life. It had also been an existence tinged with hardship, though – not least during Wright’s childhood. He and his sister Edwina had been brought up in Halifax, a rural area of Virginia close to the border with North Carolina. When the pair had still been very young, however, their alcoholic father abandoned them. Then, a few years later, their mother passed away.

Image: North Carolina Department of Public Instruction

Despite that tough start to life, though, Wright grew into an excellent student; he even found himself enrolled at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. In the end, however, he dropped out of the college after just a year, feeling unsure about his direction in life. Then, eventually, Wright chose instead to move to New Jersey, where he started afresh.

