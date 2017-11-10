He Was America’s Most Elusive Fugitive For 40 Years. Then Police Found His Prints On An ID Card

In a quaint Portuguese village by the sea, an elderly man is living out his twilight years. Then, one September morning, he walks from a café straight into the arms of the waiting police. His time on the run has finally come to an end, it seems – even though it has taken law enforcement more than 40 years to find him.
That man was George Wright, and prior to his capture he had led quite the eventful life. It had also been an existence tinged with hardship, though – not least during Wright’s childhood. He and his sister Edwina had been brought up in Halifax, a rural area of Virginia close to the border with North Carolina. When the pair had still been very young, however, their alcoholic father abandoned them. Then, a few years later, their mother passed away.
Despite that tough start to life, though, Wright grew into an excellent student; he even found himself enrolled at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. In the end, however, he dropped out of the college after just a year, feeling unsure about his direction in life. Then, eventually, Wright chose instead to move to New Jersey, where he started afresh.
