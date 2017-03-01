This Hero Singlehandedly Repelled A German Attack, Suffering 21 Wounds. But He Was Only Just Honored

ADVERTISEMENT

It was just after 2:00 a.m. when Henry Johnson heard the “snippin’ and clippin’” of wirecutters near the section of trench he was guarding. It was May 14, 1918, in a French forest known as the Argonne, and Johnson and fellow soldier Needham Roberts were about to be involved in one of the most heroic actions committed by Americans in World War I.

Sniper fire had previously alerted Johnson and Roberts to the likelihood of an incoming German attack. They subsequently readied a case of grenades with which to repel the enemy, and when the time came Johnson sent Roberts to alert the French troops with whom their regiment had been stationed.

But Roberts never made it. He turned back to help his comrade as the fighting broke out, a German explosive injuring him in the arm and hip. Johnson was all but alone and outnumbered. What’s more, he had to protect Roberts. And what he did next was nothing short of miraculous, though it would take years for his incredible feat to be properly recognized.

