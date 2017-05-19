Historians Dismissed These Doodles By Da Vinci, But They Contain A Massive Discovery For Science

ADVERTISEMENT

Leonardo Da Vinci is a name that conjures up all sorts of images. He was an artist and a scientist, renowned even now as being way ahead of his time. Furthermore, researchers are still discovering incredible things about Da Vinci’s life and work – and this latest discovery might just trump them all.

In a tiny notebook researchers have found an amazing piece of work. It shows that Da Vinci understood something fundamental centuries before anyone else. However, there was a time when a drawing on the same page was considered far more important. It depicts an old woman and features the inscription, in Italian, “Mortal beauty passes and does not last.”

The notebook is held at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. Discussion about the page in question had previously revolved around the drawing of the woman. Indeed, art historians believed that it could be a picture of Helen of Troy. As a result, no one paid that much attention to the other contents that the page contained.

