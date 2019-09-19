Let’s get real: most people dislike doing chores. But we so often forget how easy we have it compared to our forebears when it comes to performing basic household tasks. When you see what our ancestors had to go through for the sake of clean clothes, you’ll have a whole new appreciation for your washer and dryer.
This Is The Backbreaking Way That Women Used To Wash Clothes In The Past
We can sometimes take for granted just why it is that white goods are referred to as “mod cons”. That’s shorthand for “modern conveniences”, for those who don’t know. Washing machines, for example, can operate at the touch of a button, and within an hour a whole bundle of clothes is clean once again.