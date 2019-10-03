Northern Irish news website Belfast Live published a series of photographs in 2016, reflecting on the lives of workers from yesteryear. These images presented a variety of employees tending to their duties long ago. It was a charmingly insightful feature; yet one specific photo has since become famous for a chilling reason.
People Can’t Explain The Ghoulish Figure In This 100-Year-Old Photograph
The photograph was shot back in 1900 and shows a group of ten young women at a linen mill, all of whom are dressed for work. At a glance, the photo represents a snapshot of what life was once like for these girls. But more rigorous investigation reveals something altogether more disturbing.