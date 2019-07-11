These Nostalgic Photos From The ’50s and ’60s Give A Glimpse Into The Golden Age Of Flying

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, traveling by plane probably feels like more of a hassle than a joy. Indeed, lengthy queues, uncomfortable seating and poor food can all add up to a miserable journey. But it wasn’t always like that. In fact, the 1950s and ‘60s are often regarded as the “Golden Age of flying,” when departures were swift, legroom was plentiful and food and drink were exquisite. It was a different world – for better and worse.

Today, you’ll find a wealth of choice while booking flight tickets, from basic economy all the way through to first class. Back in the 1950s, though, there was originally only one class of travel when it came to airplanes. But rather than piling as many people as possible into economy, everyone actually flew in conditions akin to first class.

ADVERTISEMENT

And, as you might expect, it mostly made for a luxurious journey. For instance, passengers weren’t stuffed into cramped seating. On the contrary, seats went all the way back. Even sleeping in a specially made-up bed on long haul flights wasn’t out of the ordinary. That’s a convenience you wouldn’t find at all on a plane nowadays, outside a select few first class services.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT