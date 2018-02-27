In 1901 This Couple Married In Catholic Spain. Then The Authorities Realized They Were Both Women

ADVERTISEMENT

The happy couple were dressed to the nines as they walked up the aisle one Saturday in June 1901. The wedding was taking place in the Galician city of A Coruña in northwest Spain. But there was something different about this union that would deeply shock the devoutly Catholic country.

The two names on the marriage certificate seemed normal enough. The bride was Marcela Gracia Ibeas and the groom was called Mario Sánchez Loriga. Their wedding took place amidst the Baroque splendor of the Church of San Jorge, a magnificent building that took more than 300 years to complete.

So what was so unusual about the couple who enjoyed a traditional Catholic wedding on a summer’s day in the province of Galicia? Well, for a start the groom had not given his true identity. You see, his real name wasn’t Mario but Elisa, and so he was actually a she. And this was the first gay marriage involving Spaniards for hundreds of years – probably since Roman times.

