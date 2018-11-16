20 Astonishing Photographs That Show How The World Has Transformed Over Time

ADVERTISEMENT

20. Notre Dame, Paris – 1850 and 2016

The splendidly Gothic-styled Notre-Dame Cathedral in the heart of Paris is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Here we see it in 1850, in the left-hand photo, some seven centuries after construction had started. The earlier image shows the cathedral minus its spire. This had been included in the original building but damage saw its removal in 1786. However, the spire was rebuilt in the 19th century after the 1850 photograph was taken.

19. Rysstad, Norway – 1888 and 2013

The village of Rysstad portrayed in this pair of photos separated by 125 years clearly shows the advances in Norway. From an 1888 setting that is decidedly rural, with its horse and buggy and timber buildings, the landscape has changed starkly by 2013. Now there are asphalt roads, brick buildings and cars.

18. Martin Luther Statue, Dresden, Germany – 1958 and 2014

It’s quite startling to see that Martin Luther’s statue in Dresden, Germany still surrounded by what’s left of a church as late as 1958. After all, it had been 13 years since Second World War hostilities had ended. Dresden was largely reduced to rubble by intensive Allied bombing in February 1945. In fact, reconstruction of the church didn’t get under way until 1993 and took until 2005 to complete.

