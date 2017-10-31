Many thousands of images were taken of the destruction that befell the US on September 9, 2001. The deadly attacks by Al Qaeda with four hijacked passenger planes saw the total destruction of the World Trade Center, an assault on the Pentagon and the brave deaths of passengers who overpowered terrorists on United Flight 93. These harrowing images stand as a memorial to the 2,977 innocents who died.
This picture shows the crash site of United Flight 93. The Boeing 757–222 was hijacked by four terrorists, who were ultimately overpowered by incredibly brave passengers. Sadly, the plane crashed in open country in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, killing all 40 passengers and crew, and the four hijackers.
An unknown and exhausted rescue worker takes a break from his work. The horror and the stress of 9/11 are plain to see in his face and his body language. Rescue workers – firefighters, police medics and others – were the heroes of the horrific events of 9/11. Ezra Shaw took this photo for Getty.
-
When This Heavily Made-Up Mom Got A Makeunder, Her Family Were Left Speechless By The Transformation
-
When The School Bus Wouldn’t Pick This Little Boy Up, A Stranger Pulled Up And Offered Him A Ride
-
A Stranger Saw This Guy Stranded In A Parking Lot And Was Deeply Moved By His Heartrending Journey
-
After This Woman Was Kidnapped By Mountain Men, One Cop Wouldn’t Quit Until He Found Her Abductors
-
Justin Bieber Told Marilyn Manson He'd Made Him Relevant Again – And Manson’s Response Was Savage
-
20 Rare Photographs Of 9/11 That It’s Unlikely You’ve Ever Seen Before
-
Riverdale’s Luke Perry Has Paid A Heartwarming Tribute To His Former Co-Star Shannen Doherty
-
5 Years After A Couple Won A $61M Lottery, This Luxury Mansion They Bought Is Like Hell On Earth
-
20 Celebrities Who Have Been Accused Of Being In Relationships Just For The Money
-
When A Man Found This Baby In A Car Seat By The Road, He Also Discovered The Items Left With Him
-
When These Cheerleaders Lifted Four Teens Up Into The Air, The Crowd Were Stunned By What They Saw
-
The 20 Most Rewatchable Movies Of The Century So Far