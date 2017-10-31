20 Rare Photographs Of 9/11 That It’s Unlikely You’ve Ever Seen Before

ADVERTISEMENT

Many thousands of images were taken of the destruction that befell the US on September 9, 2001. The deadly attacks by Al Qaeda with four hijacked passenger planes saw the total destruction of the World Trade Center, an assault on the Pentagon and the brave deaths of passengers who overpowered terrorists on United Flight 93. These harrowing images stand as a memorial to the 2,977 innocents who died.

This picture shows the crash site of United Flight 93. The Boeing 757–222 was hijacked by four terrorists, who were ultimately overpowered by incredibly brave passengers. Sadly, the plane crashed in open country in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, killing all 40 passengers and crew, and the four hijackers.

An unknown and exhausted rescue worker takes a break from his work. The horror and the stress of 9/11 are plain to see in his face and his body language. Rescue workers – firefighters, police medics and others – were the heroes of the horrific events of 9/11. Ezra Shaw took this photo for Getty.

