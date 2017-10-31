20 Rare Photographs Of 9/11 That It’s Unlikely You’ve Ever Seen Before

By Ken Macdonald
October 31, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Isabel Daser via India Times / imgur/PeopleWhoTakeMyCommentTooSeriouslyShouldGetOff
Image: Isabel Daser via India Times / imgur/PeopleWhoTakeMyCommentTooSeriouslyShouldGetOff

Many thousands of images were taken of the destruction that befell the US on September 9, 2001. The deadly attacks by Al Qaeda with four hijacked passenger planes saw the total destruction of the World Trade Center, an assault on the Pentagon and the brave deaths of passengers who overpowered terrorists on United Flight 93. These harrowing images stand as a memorial to the 2,977 innocents who died.

Image: DAVID MAXWELL/AFP/Getty Images
Image: DAVID MAXWELL/AFP/Getty Images

This picture shows the crash site of United Flight 93. The Boeing 757–222 was hijacked by four terrorists, who were ultimately overpowered by incredibly brave passengers. Sadly, the plane crashed in open country in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, killing all 40 passengers and crew, and the four hijackers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Image: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

An unknown and exhausted rescue worker takes a break from his work. The horror and the stress of 9/11 are plain to see in his face and his body language. Rescue workers – firefighters, police medics and others – were the heroes of the horrific events of 9/11. Ezra Shaw took this photo for Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT