ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Lundy had dreamed of helping to rebuild Europe after the war, but now he found himself fighting on the front line. As both friend and enemy fell before his eyes, he documented the horrors of combat in the only way he knew how – by picking up a pencil and turning to his creative side.

Lundy was born on February 1, 1923 in New York City. As a child he had a passion for – and, indeed, skill for – art. Indeed, his parents noticed that he had a particular talent for sketching and mechanical drawings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, with his parents’ backing, Lundy studied architecture at New York University. It was here that he developed a keen interest in the style known as Beaux-Arts. It’s a type of architecture – elaborate and neoclassical in style – that originated in Paris, France.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT