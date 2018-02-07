24 Years After This Girl Vanished On Thanksgiving, Her Brother Made A Disturbing Confession

ADVERTISEMENT

In a police interview room in Florida, a young man labors over a confession. His sister disappeared more than 24 years ago, and officers are trying to close the case. Does David Lambert know more about the mystery than he has been letting on? As investigators edge closer to the truth, a disturbing secret is apparently revealed.

The story begins on November 27, 1985, when David and his sister Martha Jean are living with their parents, Howard and Margaret, in St. Augustine, a city on the north-east coast of Florida. Like many of their neighbors, the Lamberts live in a trailer in a semi-rural area a few miles away from the area’s popular beaches.

At the time, David was 14, while Martha Jean was 12. A seventh-grader at the city’s Ketterlinus Junior High School, she was of small stature weighed only 70 pounds. However, according to David, she had a combative nature that made her a force to be reckoned with despite her slender frame.

