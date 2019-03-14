40 Photographs From The 1960s Sure To Stir Up Feelings Of Nostalgia

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything changed in the 1960s. So many different realms – like art, fashion and academia – underwent profound changes throughout the decade, as the generation who came of age during it might well remember. Indeed, the “baby boomers,” as they are known, might be left nostalgic after seeing these 40 images of those times.

40. The Beatles

No band is more iconic of the 1960s – or indeed, of the 20th century – than the Beatles. Through synthesis and experimentation, the pioneering quartet from Liverpool, U.K., transformed many people’s perception of pop music into an art. This particular photo was taken in May 1967 – after the group had finished their groundbreaking album Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

39. Beehive haircuts

Long before the mohawk of the 1970s, the mullet of the 1980s and the pompadour hipster trim of the present, there was the beehive. A testament to a classier and more sophisticated era, it was created in 1960 by Margaret Vinci Heldt, an award-winning hairstylist from Illinois. As well as a beehive, the style is said to resemble the nose of a Boeing B-52 bomber and so is also known as a B-52.

