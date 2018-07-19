65 Years After They Went Missing In Action, These Two U.S. Soldiers Were Finally Found In Korea

ADVERTISEMENT

After the armistice of June 1953 the chaotic carnage of the Korean War was finally over. Some 1.6 million Koreans were dead while 36,516 U.S. soldiers had lost their lives during the conflict. And even today there are some 7,750 American personnel MIA whose fates remain undetermined. What happened to two of them, Robert Graham and Roy Henderson, has only recently been discovered, nearly 65 years after the end of hostilities.

The roots of the Korean War, which started in June 1950 when North Korea invaded South Korea, lie in the collapse of the Japanese Empire at the end of World War Two. Until then, and since 1910, Korea had been a colony of Japan. After Japan’s 1945 defeat, a newly freed Korea was left with various parties vying to be the country’s legitimate rulers.

After much jockeying for political position, the situation in Korea crystallized into the two sides of North and South. The communist North, led by Kim Il-sung, was backed by Russia and China. The South was supported by the United Nations, with the Americans the leading power in a coalition of nations.

