Divers Discovered A 700-Year-Old Shipwreck That Casts New Light On Genghis Khan’s Fearsome Empire

Off the coast Kyushu, a Japanese island, a team of archaeologists are battling against the changing seas. Beneath the surface, they have discovered an ancient shipwreck that sank more than seven centuries ago. Could this be evidence of a thwarted invasion by the infamous Mongol Empire? And what might it tell us about this forgotten time?

When Temüjin Borjigin was born sometime in the mid-12th century, in what is now Mongolia, his homeland was troubled by violence between its clans. And when he was just a young boy, his father was killed by a group of enemy Tatars. As a result, Borjigin’s entire family was abandoned by their community.

Despite these early hardships, Borjigin soon rose through the ranks by forging allegiances between different tribes. Apparently, he came to believe that leaders should earn power, not inherit it. As such, these ideas gathered great support from the lower classes. Finally, in 1186, he became the elected leader, or Khan, of the Mongol people.

