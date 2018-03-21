A Woman Found This Bottle On A Beach, And Inside Was An Astonishing 132-Year-Old Message

By Yohani Kamarudin
March 21, 2018
Image: via Kym Illman
Strolling along a beach with her friend, a woman does a good deed and picks up some rubbish strewn on the sand. In the process, she sees an attractive antique-looking bottle that she decides to keep. But she has no idea that this random find will soon see her listed in the Guinness Book of Records.

Image: YouTube/Kym Illman
Married couple Tonya and Kym Illman are based in the Western Australian town of Lancelin, as well as the nearby city of Perth. Both work at an audio-marketing company called Messages on Hold, which Kym founded. The parents-of-two are also keen photographers and have traveled all over the world with their cameras.

Image: YouTube/Kym Illman
On January 21, 2018, Kym, Tonya, their son and his girlfriend, and family friends Grace and Joe Ricciardo were out for a drive. They were crossing a beach near Wedge Island, close of Lancelin, when their car got stuck in the sands. So, Tonya and Grace seized the opportunity to take a stroll.

