A Woman Found This Bottle On A Beach, And Inside Was An Astonishing 132-Year-Old Message

ADVERTISEMENT

Strolling along a beach with her friend, a woman does a good deed and picks up some rubbish strewn on the sand. In the process, she sees an attractive antique-looking bottle that she decides to keep. But she has no idea that this random find will soon see her listed in the Guinness Book of Records.

Married couple Tonya and Kym Illman are based in the Western Australian town of Lancelin, as well as the nearby city of Perth. Both work at an audio-marketing company called Messages on Hold, which Kym founded. The parents-of-two are also keen photographers and have traveled all over the world with their cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 21, 2018, Kym, Tonya, their son and his girlfriend, and family friends Grace and Joe Ricciardo were out for a drive. They were crossing a beach near Wedge Island, close of Lancelin, when their car got stuck in the sands. So, Tonya and Grace seized the opportunity to take a stroll.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT